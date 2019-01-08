Govt defends quota bill, Opposition cries vote bank politics

India

New Delhi, Jan 8:

New Delhi, Jan 8: The NDA government on Tuesday introduced a bill in Lok Sabha that seeks to amend the Constitution to provide 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions to economically backward section in the general category.

The move comes barely four months before the Lok Sabha election as the government faces a swelling Opposition bloc and changing caste equations in the country. In a show of intent, the government plans to bring its bill to Parliament on Tuesday, the last working day of the ongoing Winter Session.

Historic effort: Thawarchand Gehlot

Introducing the bill Social justice minister Thawar Chand said that "the government felt current measures were not enough, which is why the cabinet decided to approve 10 percent quota for economically weaker upper caste sections in Lok Sabha."

Congress changes stance

We support the quota bill. We are not against this, but the way it is being brought raises questions on your sincerity. My request is to send this to JPC first," KV Thomas, Congress said in the Lok Sabha.

"The bill says that whether aide or unaided, open category can claim reservation if EWS. But for SC, ST and OBC, the reservation is only for aided. Why deprive the SC, ST , OBC from unaided institutes?" KV Thomas said.

Jaitley defends bill

As he spoke in favour of 10% quota for economically backward in upper castes, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that this quota will provide economic justice to all Indians.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said that "there were a lot of governments who attempted to do this but got entangled in legal webs. For amendments in Part 3 of the constitution it does not need ratification from states. When Article 15(5) was amended, the phraseology was same for caste based reservation, this phraseology is also the same."

Arun Jaitley reiterated that the reservation for economically weaker sections is aimed at equality.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Jaitley said that the "reservation jumla" was in Congress manifesto.

"You [Opposition] didn't say give reservations to Patel before 2017/18, did you? The reason behind this Bill is because some classes have moved ahead while some have been left behind. If you are supporting this, don't be grudging it. Be whole-hearted," he said.

"This reservation bill ensures 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. It is a move for equality, will enable social upliftment,' he added.

Bill is not about jobs, but is about misleading youths: TMC

This Bill is not about only jobs, but is about misleading youths with fake dreams. Making promises that won't be fulfilled ever, Sudip Bandyopadhyay of TMC in Lok Sabha.

Have govt schemes for the poor failed: AIADMK's M Thambidurai

"Have govt schemes for the poor failed? There are enough schemes. This reservation bill which you are bringing will be struck down by the Supreme Court," said M Thambidurai of AIADMK.

Better late than never: Anandrao Adsul, Shiv Sena

"I support the bill, as was the idea of Bal thackeray also. The only question I have is why did it take four and a half years? Opposition says it's because of upcoming elections.

However, it's sometimes better late than never," said Shiv Sena's Anandrao Adsul.

Reservation not on basis of caste is good: Ram Vilas Paswan

"Those who were rich after independence, not necessary that they are still well off. Reservation not on basis of caste is a good move," said Ram Vilas Paswan, consumer affairs, food and public distribution minister.