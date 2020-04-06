  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Quit WhatsApp': Amitabh Bachchan trolled for sharing 'fake' #9pm9minutes satellite image

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 06: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has been creating quite a stir on social media with his "controversial" tweets is at it again. On Sunday night, the actor retweeted a picture that claimed to be a satellite image of the country during 9 pm for 9 minutes activity.

    Quit WhatsApp: Amitabh Bachchan trolled for sharing fake #9pm9minutes satellite image

    Sharing a satellite image on social media, the actor wrote, "The World sees us .. we are ONE .."

    It was found that the picture was not a satellite image of India during the nine minutes lighting activity, but rather a photoshopped image of the #MeToo movement.

    Soon after Bachchan's tweet went viral on social media, netizens began trolling him for sharing "fake WhatsApp forward".

    With Sankrit Shloka, PM Modi leads country in lighting diyas to show collective resolve

    PM Narendra Modi had appealed to the nation to switch off all lights of houses on April 5 at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to show the unity of Indians in the fight against coronavirus.

    More AMITABH BACHCHAN News

    Read more about:

    amitabh bachchan sharing whatsapp

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X