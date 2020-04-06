'Quit WhatsApp': Amitabh Bachchan trolled for sharing 'fake' #9pm9minutes satellite image

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 06: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has been creating quite a stir on social media with his "controversial" tweets is at it again. On Sunday night, the actor retweeted a picture that claimed to be a satellite image of the country during 9 pm for 9 minutes activity.

Sharing a satellite image on social media, the actor wrote, "The World sees us .. we are ONE .."

The World sees us .. we are ONE .. https://t.co/68k9NagfkI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 5, 2020

It was found that the picture was not a satellite image of India during the nine minutes lighting activity, but rather a photoshopped image of the #MeToo movement.

Soon after Bachchan's tweet went viral on social media, netizens began trolling him for sharing "fake WhatsApp forward".

With Sankrit Shloka, PM Modi leads country in lighting diyas to show collective resolve

PM Narendra Modi had appealed to the nation to switch off all lights of houses on April 5 at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to show the unity of Indians in the fight against coronavirus.