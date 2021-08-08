Quit India Movement anniversary: Interesting facts about Mahatma Gandhi's August campaign

76th anniversary of Quit India Movement: An agitation that shook foundation of British Rule

New Delhi, Aug 08:

New Delhi, Aug 08: On this day, in 1942, the historic Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi demanding an end to the British rule and a free nation. Quit India movement is said to be one of the most significant movements in the history of Indian freedom struggle.

During the agitation, Mahatma Gandhi gave the famous Quit India speech in which Gandhi made a 'Do or Die' call in his speech at delivered in Bombay at the Gowalia Tank Maidan (August Kranti Maidan).

After the fiery speech, Gandhi along with other Congress leaders were arrested by the British Government under the Defence of India Rules next day.

The 'Quit India' movement, more than anything, united the Indian people against British rule. In 1944, Gandhi continued his resistance and went on a 21-day fast. By 1945, Britain's place in the world had changed dramatically and the demand for independence could no longer be ignored.

Interesting facts: 1942-The Quit India Movement!

The Bharat Chhodo Andolan or the August Kranti of 1942 was a swan-song of British rule in India, also called the Bharat Chhodo Andolan.

"Quit India", the rallying cry of a movement for freedom was coined by Yusuf Meher Ali, a freedom fighter.

In May 1942, Mahatma Gandhi urged the Britishers to "Leave India to God. If this is too much then leave her to anarchy".

In July 1942, the Congress Working Committee met at Wardha and a resolution was passed which was termed The Wardha Resolution. It is also known as Quit India Resolution which demanded, "The British Rule in India must end immediately.

In his speech in Nunbai, Mahatma Gandhi gave a powerful call to Indian people to 'Do or die [Karo ya maro]' to people of India in a final push.

The next day, Gandhi, Nehru and many other leaders of the Indian National Congress were arrested by the British Government.

Young Aruna Asaf Ali, the firebrand who was the heart of Quit India Movement presided over the remainder of the Congress session in the absence of prominent leaders.