Quick thinking: How Amit Shah’s top men handled Assam during CAA protests

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 16: The passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has witnessed protests in several parts of the country, especially in the North Eastern states. There was violence for a few days, before it died down.

Had it not been for the quick thinking of the national security mechanism, the violence in Assam could have been worse. The situation in Assam had become extremely volatile and could have spiralled out of control had the government not deployed its best men out there.

As reports of violence began to trickle in, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah summoned G P Singh, the Inspector General of the National Investigation Agency and Tapan Deka, Additional Director, Multi Agency Centre.

Shah had also summoned Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Arvind Kumar, Director Intelligence Bureau. Both these officers have a proven record to counter violence and are also from the Assam cadre.

Shah sought to know if the situation had been correctly assessed. He made it clear to the officers that the violence has to be curbed and it should not spread further at any cost. Shah instructed Deka to visit Assam and take control of the situation. Deka was the best man for the job as he was a former leader of the All Assam Students's Union. He also have a proven track record when it comes to counter-terror.

Shah also directed G P Singh to leave for Assam. Singh is a high ranking officers and has a good track record when it comes to managing law and order in the region.