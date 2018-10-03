Quick fire staccato: Here is what happened on day 1 at CJI Gogoi’s court hall

New Delhi, Oct 3: Justice Ranjan Gogoi took over as the 46th Chief Justice of India today. Minutes after the ceremony was over, he was back to work, but this time at the Court Hall 1 in the Supreme Court of India.

Proceedings began with an advocate Mathew Nedumpara wishing the new CJI. While he said, ' best wishes," Justice Gogoi cut him shot and said, " this is the time to work, not for all these things."

The advocate then said, " I came all the way to wish your Lordship." The CJI answered, " you may come from anywhere. These congratulatory messages inside the court hall is not done.

As expected the court hall was a packed one. The first major announcement by Justice Gogoi was that there would be no more mentioning for urgent hearing before the CJI. Earlier this would be a 20 minute affair at the start of proceedings.

The CJI said that unless someone is going to be hanged today or evicted out of his house today, urgent mentioning can be done. Except these no other matter can be mentioned for urgent hearing, Justice Gogoi also said.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan then approached the Bench and mentioned about the deportation of Rohingya Muslims. The CJI said, ' nothing doing. File it and it will be listed."

The next subject that the CJI spoke about was the PILs. A PIL on every ill is not maintainable. Can the court monitor everything in this country, the CJI led Bench asked. Sitting along with the CJI were Justices Sanjay K Kaul and K M Joseph.

A petition filed by Ashwini Upadhyay highlighting the drawbacks in the existing laws relating to election expenditure was allowed to be withdrawn. The CJI asked, who is the petitioner here.

Advocate Upadhyay wearing the robes rose and said it was him. Are you the lawyer in the case, the CJI asked, to which he said that he was assisting. The CJI shot back, " so you are the lawyer and petitioner and you are in robes. Where is the decorum. Your petition should be dismissed on this alone."