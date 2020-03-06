  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Quardrocopter drones seized by NIA in case relating to MLA’s killing

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 06: Two quardrocopter drones, 14 rounds of .32" ammunition, digital devices including 22 mobile phones, 3 Laptops, 1 Tab, 1 Apple Mackbook, 1 pendrive, 2 memory cards, CDs and a few documents related to monetary transactions were seized during a raid at Dimapur in Nagaland.

    The raids were carried out in connection with a case that related to the killing of the MLA of Khonsa. The case is related to ambush on convoy of MLA Khonsa, Tirong Aboh by terrorist outfit NSCN-IM near Pansum Thong village, Arunachal Pradesh.

    Quardrocopter drones seized by NIA in case relating to MLA’s killing
    Representational Image

    In the ambush, 11 persons including the MLA had died at the spot and three persons were injured. NIA has filed a chargesheet against 4 accused Luckin Mashangva, Jaikishan Sharma, Yangte Josaham and Napong Jenpi in the Special NIA Court, Yupia

    Investigations have revealed that the members of NSCN(IM) led by self-styled Major General Absolom and James Kiwang along with others, in pursuance of the conspiracy executed the terrorist act of killing the MLA and others.

    More NIA News

    Read more about:

    nia dimapur nagaland investigation drones

    Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 7:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X