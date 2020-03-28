'Quarantined' man runs nude in TN, fatally bites elderly woman

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Theni (TN), Mar 28: A young man under home quarantine for coronavirus after return from Sri Lanka suddenly ran out of his house nude and fatally bit a 80-year old woman in his neighbourhood in a village near here, police said on Saturday.

The woman with injuries in her neck was hospitalised late Friday after the incident but died on Saturday without responding to treatment, they said.

The man was overpowered and handed over to police.