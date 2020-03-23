  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Quarantine violators in Karnataka may face 6 months prison

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 23: The Karnataka government on Monday said anyone who violates quarantine restrictions can be booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment up to six months and fine.

    Quarantine violators in Karnataka may face 6 months prison

    "We will book a case against them. IPC Section 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) is a clear section, there is imprisonment for six months or a fine or both and is a non-cognisable (offence)," Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

    Take lockdown seriously, use the law against violators: Centre tells states

    Speaking to reporters here, he said: "therefore, we will notify the quarantined, if it is violated, a case will be booked. Asked if the law applied to the quarantined if they are from other states, the Minister said, "whoever it is or from wherever they are once quarantined, they should not go out, only after quarantined days are over they should go. Once they come here and we have identified and stamped them they have to be quarantined here only, they cannot go."

    Earlier speaking to reporters, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said it has been decided to notify quarantined houses with public notice. According to officials, the home quarantine stamped people should remain at home, the default period being 14 days.

    Six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total number to 26 -- the highest number of positive cases in a single day in the State.

    Despite lockdown, life appears to be near normal in 82 districts

    The Karnataka government has announced shutdown of all commercial activities barring essential services in nine districts, where COVID-19 cases have been reported, till March 31. They are: Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Chikkaballapura, Kodagu and Belagavi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus karnataka government imprisonment

    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 17:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X