  • search
Trending Coronavirus Rana Kapoor
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Quarantine for coronavirus? Why is it still top priority

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 09: The rapidly-spreading Coronavirus has affected more than one lakh people across the globe. How far it will spread, how many will get sick and die are still unknown.

    In India alone, 42 people have been affected with coronavirus so far with the government taking several preventive measures such as scruitinising every foreign cruise ship at Indian ports, suspending visas and e-visas to people and screening of people with travel advisory to foreign countries.

    Quarantine for coronavirus? Why it is still top option
    File Photo

    China excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau where the outbreak emerged at the end of December had over 80,000 cases, of which 3,097 were fatal.

    The WHO has asked governments to increase capacity to detect and care for patients and also to ensure that hospitals have necessary facilities and staff.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, MARCH 9th, 2020

      Coronavirus outbreak: India among 14 nations on Qatar's travel ban list

      The global health body also urged countries to "develop life-saving medical interventions".

      What is quarantine

      As the countries are taking unprecedent measures to contain the novel virus with locking down of cities, screening of passengers, quarantine is still found to be the top priority of these countries.

      Quarantine, exactly meand restriction of movement of persons suspected of exposure to a communicable disease. It is one of the oldest public health measures to control infectious disease outbreaks.

      But maintaining the quarantining poses challenges, starting with the provision of food, fuel and medical care to million of people.

      Till today, quarantine proves to be well-known strategies to control spread of any communicable disease is to prevent people's exposure to the infected patient.

      One of the major reasons why China was able to contain coronavirus infection was its ability to put infected under quarantine.

      In China, many affected cities have been turned into quarantines to contain the spread of coronavirus outbreak. Many other countries, includng India following the same method to contain the disease.

      Can cash cause coronavirus? Should you stop using it

      WHile in quarantines, one must make sure that they don't suffer mental agony. They should not be allowed to get stigmatised or made to feel that they are being treated like criminals.

      Instances of quarantined

      In 1918 flu pandemic in US, there was imposed a full quarantine of the islands from all incoming ships and successfully achieving zero deaths within the territory.

      During World War I, more than 30,000 sex workers were quarantined amid rising of sexually transmitted diseases.

      In 2003 SARS outbreak, about 7,000 people in Canada were placed in isolation to stop the spread the disease.

      What is coronavirus?

      According to disease experts, the novel coronavirus, named COVID-19, is mainly spread from person to person through coughing or sneezing. Also there is limited evidence that the coronavirus can spread through fecal matter from an infected person that wouls also transmit the virus.

      Patient with coronavirus symptoms escapes from isolation ward in Mangaluru's Wenlock hospital

      The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said that the coronavirus can live on some surfaces for as long as 48 hours and potentially infect someone if the surface has not been cleaned and disinfected.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus infection death toll

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X