Earthquake measuring 2.7 on Richter scale shakes Himachal's Chamba region

Shimla, Aug 22: An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale hit Himachal Pradeshs Chamba district early on Thursday, the weather bureau said.

The mild earthquake was felt in Chamba at 4:50 am., officials said. No casualties have been reported so far.

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 5 km in northeast of Chamba, he said, adding mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas.

Most parts of Himachal, including Chamba, fall in high seismic zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.

Chamba, one of states remote districts, is located adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on Aug 21, an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Nicobar islands region on Wednesday. Tremors were felt in the region at 2:49 pm.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the epicentre of the earthquake was located latitude 8.9 north and longitude 93.4 east at a depth of 10 km. Till now, there are no reports of loss of property and collateral damage.