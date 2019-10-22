  • search
    QS India Rankings 2020: CU tops among state-run varsities

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Oct 22: Calcutta University (CU) has secured the 11th spot in QS India Rankings 2020, topping among the state-run universities, followed by Jadavpur University (JU) at 12. Congratulating the two institutes, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it was a proud moment for the state.

    Calcutta University
    Calcutta University

    "We have topped among the state universities, just a few notches below the central higher educational institutions, including IITs and IISC," CU Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakrabarty Banerjee said on Tuesday.

    In the world rankings, too, CU has secured the 27th spot, which shows that the varsity has a "high academic standard", she said. "We are all very happy about the development. I am proud of our faculty members," she added.

    JU vice-chancellor Suranjan Das did not receive calls. Among the central universities, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) dominate the list, with IIT-Bombay securing the top position and IIT-Kharagpur the fifth.

    JU has a global reputation, it deserves 'institute of eminence' status: WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar

    Dhankar, who is also the chancellor of the two universities, said he was confident that the universities would do even better in the days to come. "India/Ranking Web of Universities: More than 28000 institutions ranked.

    My congratulations to faculty and students of Calcutta University being No 27 and Jadavpur University No 68. I am confident we would in togetherness march on an incremental trajectory," he tweeted. The chief minister also took to Twitter to heap praise on the state-run universities.

    "Happy to share with you that as per QS INDIA RANKING 2020, University of Calcutta and Jadavpur University have secured first & second positions respectively among all Government Universities in India. My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all," Mamata tweeted.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 15:23 [IST]
