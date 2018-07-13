  • search

Qatar Airways flight damages lights at runway during landing in Cochin

    A Qatar Airways Doha-Kochi flight landed at Cochin International Airport at 2.50 am on Friday and damaged the lights at the runway during the landing.

    No casualties have been reported. An investigation has been started into the incident.

    The airport authorities also later confirmed that few sidelights at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) Runway were damaged due to Landing error of a Qatar air flight due to heavy rains. All passengers & crew members are safe.

    The runway was made operational after 10 minutes. A formal investigation into the incident has been initiated to ascertain how the flight hit the lights.

    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 10:45 [IST]
