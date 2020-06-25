Pvt. sectors could also be part of inter-planetary missions: ISRO Chief

  • search
    New Delhi, June 25: The private sector will now be allowed to carry out space activities like building of rockets, satellites and providing launch services, ISRO Chief K Sivan said on Thursday.

    He said the private sector could also be part of the inter-planetary missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation.

    Private sector will be allowed to use ISRO facilities to improve their capacities: Dr Jitendra Singh

      The Cabinet on Wednesday approved participation of the private sector in the entire range of space activities, including planetary exploration missions.

      Sivan, however, added that ISRO's activities are not going to reduce and it would continue to carry our space-based activities, including advanced research and development, inter-planetary and human space flight missions.

