  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Demonetisation Ayodhya Verdict
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PVR forays into overseas market, opens up 9 screen multiplex in Sri Lanka's Colombo

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 08: Leading multiplex operator PVR is scouting overseas destinations for expansion and plans to open its first project in Sri Lanka.

    Film exhibition firm PVR on Friday announced its foray into the Sri Lankan market with the opening of its first theatre in collaboration with Shangri La Group. PVR Lanka at One Galle Face Mall is a nine-screen property with premium luxury format besides dedicated auditorium for young ones and family, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    PVR forays into overseas market, opens up 9 screen multiplex in Sri Lankas Colombo
    PVR in Srilanka

    "Entering Sri Lanka was part of our business strategy for FY19-20...the socio-cultural similarity between the two nations (India and Sri Lanka) makes the scope for business growth opulently clear," PVR Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Bijli said.

    GST Council approves electronic invoicing system, e-ticketing in multiplex

    He further said the company's vision has been to introduce new concepts and make regional content more accessible for the audience in Sri Lanka.

    "The Indian film industry has grown exponentially in the last few years and has a global fan base that we aim to cater to through innovation and expansion," Bijli added. PVR said its first property in Sri Lanka is spread across 38,454 square feet with a seating capacity of 1,176. The company has 809 screens at 171 properties in 70 cities in India.

    More PVR News

    Read more about:

    pvr multiplexes srilanka

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue