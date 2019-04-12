PM Modi awarded Russia’s highest state honour

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred on the Order of St Andrew the Apostle highest state decoration of Russia for exceptional services in promoting special and privileged strategic partnership between Russian and India.

    Putin awards Modi Russias highest civilian honour

    "On April 12, 2019, Indian PM Narendra Modi was decorated with Order of St Andrew the Apostle-highest state decoration of Russia -for exceptional services in promoting special and privileged strategic partnership between Russian and India," tweeted Russian government.

    The Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called is the highest order of the Russian Federation. Established in 1698, the honour was the first and highest order of chivalry in Russian Empire. During the Soviet rule, the award was abolished. It was reinstated in 1998.

    In 2017, Chinese president Xi Jinping was awarded the Order of St Andrew the Apostle.

    Recently, PM Modi has been awarded the United Arab Emirates's top honour as well as of countries including South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Palestine and Afghanistan.

