Putin also to meet talented children and address a business submit during his India visit

New Delhi, Oct 3: President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will arrive New Delhi at around 6.40 PM of the Indian time on October 4, 2018 on his two-day official visit to India from October 04-05, 2018. He will be here to participate in the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit.

External Affairs ministry of India informed that the Russian President will have his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on the same day at 7.30 PM where both the leaders will discuss many issues concerning interest of both the countries.

The next day that is on October 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin will have the detailed meeting in Hyderabad House at 11 in the morning along with many other officials.

Leaders of both the countries will have a delegation level talks that will start at 11.30 and at around 1.30 PM agreement will be exchanged. It is expected that the two sides will sign the multi-billion-dollar S-400 surface-to-air missile system agreement which is Russia's most advanced air defence system.

Besides that there is a possibility of many other agreement on cooperation to fight against terrorism, military cooperation, cooperation in the field of energy security and many other issues related to business and trade.

The ministry sources said that Russian President will interact with a group of talented children after 2.30 PM at ITC Maurya. And after this interaction the Russian President will address India-Russia Business Summit as the president is coming with a business delegation as well.

This is organised by Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).

President Putin will call on President Ram Nath Kovind at 4.30 PM at the Rashtrapati before departing at 5.40 in the evening. The last Annual Summit between India and Rsiia was held on June 1, 2017 during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia.