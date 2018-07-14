Purvanchal Expressway will give new wings to hopes: Modi

Azamgarh, July 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Congress-led attempts to form an alliance of dynasts and people out on bail after laying the foundation stone of Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, " Purvanchal Expressway will take UP, especially Eastern UP, to greater heights. More than Rs 23,000 Crore will be spent on it. All the cities, towns and places falling in the route will experience a change."

PM hailed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for putting a check on crime and corruption in Uttar Pradesh. "BJP government is working to create an environment of development in UP. What Yogiji did towards putting a check on crime and corruption, bringing investments to the state and making business easier for small traders, is commendable," said PM Modi.

"A new chapter of development being added to UP/ East UP. A new era of development in form of an expressway. BJP govt under Yogi Adityanath has changed the perception about UP. Expressway will give new wings to hopes and aspirations," PM said.

About opposition parties coming together ahead of 2019 elections, PM said, "Those who didn't even like looking at each other earlier, are now chanting Modi Modi. These people, out on bail, and the dynast parties now want to create obstacles on your path to development."

On opposition's take on triple talaq bill, PM said, "The take of these parties on triple talaq has exposed them. On one side the Centre is trying to make the lives of women easy, on the other side these people have grouped together to make the lives of women, especially Muslim women, difficult."