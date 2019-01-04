  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Purification rituals at Sabarimala after women entry leaves TDB fuming

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4: The Sabarimala Temple was purified after the entry of women into the shrine on Wednesday. Today, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the hill shrine, has decided to seek an explanation from the head priest of Sabarimala temple, for his decision to perform purification rituals.

    Sabarimala Temple
    Sabarimala Temple

    "We have decided to seek explanation from the Thanthri about the circumstances that led him to perform the rituals. His act was against the Supreme Court order," Board president A Padmakumar told PTI.

    He also said once the explanation was sought, the Sabarimala Thanthri Kandararu Rajeevaru would have to file a reply within 15 days. Two women of menstruating age group made history on January 2 when they stepped into the Sabarimala temple of Lord Ayyappa, breaking a centuries-old tradition defying dire threats from the Hindu right.

    The development did not go down well with the temple authorities, with the head priest ordering devotees out of the premises and closing doors to the sanctum sanctorum. He had performed a "purification" ritual for an hour before the doors were opened again.

    [Sabarimala violence: Curfew imposed in parts of Thiruvananthapuram for 3 days]

    The women--Kanakadurga and Bindu--aged 44 and 42, stepped into the hallowed precincts guarded by police three months after the Supreme Court's historic judgement lifting the ban on entry of girls and women between 10 and 50 years of age into the shrine of Lord Ayyappa.

    The women, draped in black entered the temple at 3:38 am, a day after over 35 lakh women stood shoulder-to-shoulder across the national highways in Kerala, creating a 620 km-long human 'wall' from the northern end of Kasaragod to the southern tip in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the state-sponsored initiative to uphold gender equality. The TDB manages the hill shrine.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Read more about:

    sabarimala sabarimala temple women

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 23:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue