Puri decked up for Rath Yatra post Fani aftermath

oi-Mousumi Dash

Puri, July 01: The Car festival or Rath Yatra is round the corner and Lord Jagannath's abode Puri has revamped. Pilgrims across the globe have throng to the Jagannath Dham. The city has decked up for the most-awaited festivals and the annual event of the Odisha state as well as India.

As we all have witness the violent form of Mother nature that has left Odisha in a devastating condition two months ago. The rarest-of-the-rare summer Cyclone Fani had left people of Odisha in severe distress and has rendered millions, jobless. Fani made landfall in Puri in the month of May this year and has turned coastal Odisha into what looks like a war-ravaged zone.

But the Land of Jagannath has revive to celebrate the annual chariot festival. During Ratha yatra like every year when Puri usually gets agog with activities as the pilgrim city turns host for lakhs of devotees from across the globe during.

Though the first leg of the annual festival was conducted in a hassle-free manner, people in several villages of the district are still reeling with power supply yet to be restored in their respective areas.

Proper security measures have been taken by the Naveen Pattanaik government to ensure safety to the pilgrims. Hotels booking are full-fledged ongoing. Like every year there is a big rush of devotees in Puri. Although cylone Fani had left the city distressed but it couldn't keep God away from his devotees.

Earlier, the Odisha government has asked the Centre to deploy the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to inspect the damage caused to the 12th century shrine. All necessary repair works of Shree Jagannath Temple (Srimandir) in Puri was undertaken on a war-footing and completed before the upcoming Rath Yatra. Rebuilding the tourism industry in the hardest-hit areas is just one of the massive challenges that the Odisha Government has faced.

Even though the Lord Jagannath Temple is now revived and the preparations for the Rath Yatra are in full swing , final touches are being given to the preparations for the grand event in Puri.