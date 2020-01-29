Purely internal, says Israel diplomat on citizenship law, Article 370

  • search
    Comibatore, Jan 29: With resolutions being moved in the European Parliament against the Citizenship law, a senior Israeli diplomat said on Tuesday that the issue is India's internal matter.

    CAB and Article 370 (that was scrapped) are internal matters of India, which has every right to take a decision about its citizens, Consul General of Israel to South India Dana Kursh told reporters.

    Consul General of Israel to South India Dana Kursh
    Replying to a specific question on Israel's stand on European Union Parliament's resolutions, she said that every country has the right to take decisions about its citizens.

    "India has also taken such decision and EU has issues beyond these and no nation should act in any biased manner," she said.

    India has supported Israel in such crises from other nations, Kursh said.

    Citizenship law, NRC dangerously divisive says draft resolution of European Parliament

    Kursh, here to participate in the two-day Indo-Israel Joint Conference on Sustainable Cities at Kumaraguru College of Technology, said both the countries have tie-up in all three major sectors of academia, industry and government.

    Tamil Nadu has many successful partnerships with Israel, she said and cited the seawater desalination and waste water treatment plants at Chennai.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 7:41 [IST]
