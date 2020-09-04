Pure speculation says CBI on Sushant Singh related media reports

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 04: The Central Bureau of Investigation has said that certain media reports with regard to the Sushant Singh Rajput case are speculative.

Officials also said that the media reports are speculative and are not based on facts. It is reiterated that as a matter of policy, the CBI does not share details of the ongoing investigation, officials also said.

"The CBI is conducting investigation related to death of Sh. Sushant Singh Rajput in a systematic and professional way. Certain media reports attributed to CBI investigation are speculative and not based on facts. It is reiterated that as a matter of Policy, CBI does not share details of ongoing investigation.

CBI spokesperson or any team member has not shared any details of investigation with media. The details being reported and attributed to CBI are not credible. It is requested that media may please confirm details from CBI Spokesperson before quoting CBI," a statement from the agency read.

The CBI is conducting the probe based on a Supreme Court directive. The CBI has questioned several persons including Rhea Chakraborty, who was named as a prime accused in the FIR filed by the Bihar police. The case is also being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.