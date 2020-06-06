Punjab Unlock 1.0: Clothing trials prohibited in shops, no 'prasad' distribution at temple

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, June 06: The Punjab government on Saturday issued fress guidelines for reopening of places of worship, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and other hospitality services after a hiatus of over two months.

Captain Amarinder Singh-led govt is all set to resume a number of economic activities in the first phase of the 'Unlock 1.0', which comes into effect from June 8.

Temples

Places of worship will be barred from distributing 'prasad' when they reopen from June 8.

Religious places shall remain open between 5 am and 8 pm.

Besides, there shall be no distribution of prasad, food or serving 'langar' at the places of worship.

In case of religious places, the maximum number of persons at the time of worship shall not exceed 20 with due distancing.

The worship time should stagger in smaller groups.

Malls

The fresh guidelines also provide for a token-based entry to malls.

Mall visitors are required to have COVA app on their mobile phones.

However, a family can be allowed to enter a mall even if one of the members has COVA app installed in his/her phone, the guidelines said.

COVA Punjab (Corona Virus Alert) App has been developed by the state government to provide people with preventive care information and other government advisories.

The new guidelines forbid loitering in malls. A token system for entry to the malls will be introduced and there will be a provision for maximum time limit for a mall visitor.

The maximum capacity of persons allowed in each shop in the mall shall be fixed on the basis of maintenance of six-feet distance.

With the management being responsible for ensuring maximum capacity of the mall, not more than 50 per cent of the maximum capacity shall, at any point of time, enter the mall.

Each shop shall have markers to indicate social distancing while lift shall not be used except in case of differently-abled person or medical emergency.

Trial of clothing/accessories shall not be permitted.

Hotel and Restaurants

Restaurants or food courts shall not operate in any of the malls except take away or home delivery.

In case of hotels and other hospitality units, hotel restaurants shall remain closed and food shall be served only in the rooms of guests.

The management of hotels shall make adequate arrangements to ensure social distancing, wearing of masks and hand hygiene.

At restaurants, there will be no dine-in facility till further orders. The situation shall be reviewed on June 15

These guidelines have been issued to all the administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and district police chiefs by the home department.