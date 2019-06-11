Punjab toddler, stuck in 125-ft deep borewell dies after being pulled out

oi-Deepika S

Sangrur, June 11: A two-year-old child, stuck in a 150-feet borewell in Punjab's Sangrur for about 109 hours has been declared dead. He was pulled out of the borewell on Tuesday morning.

Fatehveer Singh, 2, fell into an unused borewell in Bhagwanpura village of Sangrur district on Thursday evening at around 4 pm when he was playing near his house. The seven-inch-wide borewell was covered with a cloth and the child accidentally stepped on it.

"Fatehvir has been pulled out of the borewell and he is being taken to hospital in an ambulance," Sagrur Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori told PTI.

The child was rescued around 5.30am by National Disaster Response Force personnel, officials said.

A team of doctors had been stationed at the site of the accident to provide medical assistance to Fatehvir. An ambulance equipped with a ventilator had also been stationed there.

A massive rescue operation was launched to bring the child safely out of the borewell. Officials managed to supply oxygen but no food or water could be provided to him. A parallel borewell of 36 inches in diameter was dug to rescue the child.

Amid protests by locals over rescue of the child, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted that he was "constantly monitoring the rescue operations" by the NDRF, local administration and outside experts.