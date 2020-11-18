Punjab State Maa Lakshmi Diwali Pooja Bumper 2020 lottery results date and time

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 18: The Punjab State Maa Lakshmi Diwali Pooja Bumper 2020 lottery results will be announced today. The same once announced will be available on the official website.

The draw shall be held in Ludhiana and the results will be uploaded following that. The first prize is Rs 1.5 crore, which will be given to two winners totalling Rs 3 crore.

The second prize is Rs 10 lakh to be given to five winners individually and the third prize is Rs 2.50 lakh to be given to 20 winners. The results are likely to be announced by 8 pm today.

Payment with prizes of up to Rs 5,000 will be made by distributors or agents on behalf of the state government within 30 days from the date of publication of the results of the Punjab State Maa Lakshmi Diwali Pooja Bumper 2020 lottery.

The prizes above Rs 5,000 will reach the officer of the Director, Punjab State Lotteries within 30 days from the date of publication of the result in the Punjab State government gazette, either personally or through a nationalised bank of registered post or insured parcel.

The prize money shall be paid on production of the original tickets in original form only. A ticket which is forged, torn, mutilated or tampered with shall not be entertained. Prize winning tickets holders abroad shall be paid in Indian currency as per scheme. In case of a dispute, the decision by the Principal Secretary to the government of Punjab shall be final.