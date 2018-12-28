Punjab State Lohri Bumper Lottery 2019: How to buy ticket and check result

India

Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Chandigarh, Dec 28: The Online Punjab State Lohri Bumper Lottery 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results of the Punjab bumper lottery will be uploaded on January 16 2019. There are two names of Lohri bumper lottery-Punjab state New Year Lohri bumper lottery and Punjab State Lohri bumper lottery 2019.

The prize of the ticket is Rs 200+ 90 Rs extra for postal and packing charges. The order of Lohri bumper lottery 2019, will dispatch on next day of your order Lohri bumper lottery 2019.

The Punjab State Lohri Bumper Lottery 2019 is available for sale. The results would be declared on January 16 2019 and the winning numbers would be available at 5.30 pm. For more details about how to purchase the ticket and also to check the results you can go to https://www.gandhibrotherslottery.com/punjab-state-lottery/.