  • search

Punjab State Diwali Bumper Lottery 2018: Result today, 1,2,3 prizes guaranteed

By Simran Kashyap
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Amritsar, Nov 14: The Punjab State Diwali Bumper Lottery 2018 result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Punjab State Diwali Bumper Lottery 2018: Result today, 1,2,3 prizes guaranteed

    First time in the history of Punjab state lottery 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes are guaranteed in the sold tickets.

    The draw would be held on November 14 2018 today. The MRP of the bumper lottery is Rs 200+90 Rs Extra postal and packing charges. The first name is Diwali Bumper Lottery and another is Punjab state Diwali bumper lottery 2018.

    The result of Punjab State lottery Diwali bumper will declare on 14/11/2018. Once declared the results would be available on https://www.gandhibrotherslottery.com/punjab-state-lottery.

    Read more about:

    punjab lottery results

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 10:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 14, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue