Punjab State Diwali Bumper Lottery 2018: Result today, 1,2,3 prizes guaranteed

Amritsar, Nov 14: The Punjab State Diwali Bumper Lottery 2018 result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

First time in the history of Punjab state lottery 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes are guaranteed in the sold tickets.

The draw would be held on November 14 2018 today. The MRP of the bumper lottery is Rs 200+90 Rs Extra postal and packing charges. The first name is Diwali Bumper Lottery and another is Punjab state Diwali bumper lottery 2018.

The result of Punjab State lottery Diwali bumper will declare on 14/11/2018. Once declared the results would be available on https://www.gandhibrotherslottery.com/punjab-state-lottery.