Punjab State Diwali Bumper Lottery 2018: Where to check

Amritsar, Nov 14: The Punjab State Diwali Bumper Lottery 2018 result will be out today. The results will be available on the official website.

The Punjab State Diwali Bumper Lottery 2018 result will be out today. The results will be available on the official website.

The MRP of the bumper lottery is Rs 200+90 Rs Extra postal and packing charges. The first name is Diwali Bumper Lottery and another is Punjab state Diwali bumper lottery 2018. The results are available on https://www.gandhibrotherslottery.com/punjab-state-lottery.