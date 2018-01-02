  • search

Punjab State Diwali Bumper Lottery 2018: 1,2,3 prizes guaranteed in sold tickets

By Simran Kashyap
    Amritsar, Nov 2: You can start buying tickets for the Punjab State Diwali Bumper lottery 2018. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    You can book your tickets online now for Diwali bumper lottery First time in the history of Punjab state lottery 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes are guaranteed in the sold tickets. Order Lottery from any state of India Punjab state Diwali bumper lottery.

    The draw would be held on November 14 2018. The MRP of the bumper lottery is Rs 200+90 Rs Extra postal and packing charges. The first name is Diwali Bumper Lottery and another is Punjab state Diwali bumper lottery 2018.

    punjab lottery diwali

    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 8:13 [IST]
