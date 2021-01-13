Punjab State Dear New Year Lohri Bumper Lottery Result 2021: Check prize scheme and date

Punjab farmer, protesting against new farm laws, objects to BJP using his photo

New Delhi, Jan 13: The winners of the Punjab State Dear New Year Lohri Bumper Lottery Result 2021 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The Department of Finance Punjab Government, Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries Ludhiana launched the Punjab State Dear New Year Lohri Bumper 2021 Lottery scheme.

The cost of the ticket is Rs 500 and the total number of lottery tickets in the scheme are Twenty Lakh with series A and B. The numbering is from 000000 to 999999 each.

The result would be announced on January 15 2021. The results once declared will be available on www.punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

Punjab State Dear New Year Lohri Bumper Lottery 2021 prize scheme:

1st prize: Rs 25000000 (2 prizes)

2nd prize: Rs 100000 (10)

3rd prize: Rs 500000 (10)

4th prize: Rs 9000 (500)

5th prize: 7000 (500)

6th prize: Rs 5000 (2000)

7th prize: Rs 500 (150000)