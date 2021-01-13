YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab State Dear New Year Lohri Bumper Lottery Result 2021: Check prize scheme and date

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 13: The winners of the Punjab State Dear New Year Lohri Bumper Lottery Result 2021 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The Department of Finance Punjab Government, Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries Ludhiana launched the Punjab State Dear New Year Lohri Bumper 2021 Lottery scheme.

    Punjab State Dear New Year Lohri Bumper Lottery Result 2021: Check prize scheme and date
    Representational Image

    The cost of the ticket is Rs 500 and the total number of lottery tickets in the scheme are Twenty Lakh with series A and B. The numbering is from 000000 to 999999 each.

    The result would be announced on January 15 2021. The results once declared will be available on www.punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

    Punjab State Dear New Year Lohri Bumper Lottery 2021 prize scheme:

    1st prize: Rs 25000000 (2 prizes)

    2nd prize: Rs 100000 (10)

    3rd prize: Rs 500000 (10)

    4th prize: Rs 9000 (500)

    5th prize: 7000 (500)

    6th prize: Rs 5000 (2000)

    7th prize: Rs 500 (150000)

    More PUNJAB News

    Read more about:

    punjab lottery

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 11:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 13, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X