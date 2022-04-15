Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Results 2022: Check date, time and prize money

Explained: What is Punjab's anti-gangster task force? What we know, so far

Amritsar, Apr 16: The results of the Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery will be announced on the official website of state lotteries run by the government on Saturday, April 16.

The scheme shall have total six lakh lottery tickets numbering from 400000 to 699999 in two series A and B.

The price of the ticket is Rs 500. The winning amount of the first prize is Rs 2.60 crore while the second prize will be issued for two tickets and the amount is Rs 1,05,00,000 (Rs 2.10 crore in total).

The third prize will be given for 600 tickets and the winning amount is Rs 9,000 (Rs 54 lakh in total) fourth prize will also be issued for 600 tickets with a prize amount of Rs 7,000 (42 lakh). Last but not the least, the fifth prize will be given to 6,000 tickets with a winning amount of Rs 5,000 cash prize (Rs 3 crore).

Date, Time and Venue of the Draw:

The draw shall be held on March 19 at 6 pm at Ludhiana.

Where to Check The Results Online?

Netizens can check the results by following this website - http://www.punjabstatelotteries.gov.in/

How to Collect Prize Amount?

All the prize winning tickets above Rs 10,000 should reach the office of Director, Punjab State Lotteries within the date of publication of the result in the Punjab State Government gazette either personally or through a nationalised bank or registered post or by insured parcel.

However, prizes up to Rs 10,000 can be paid by or distributed by the Distributor to the winner as per scheme on behalf of the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries.

Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 16:36 [IST]