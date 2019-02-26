  • search
    Punjab puts border districts on high alert after IAF strike across LoC

    Chandigarh, Feb 26: Punjab has put its border districts on high alert in the wake of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) strikes across the Line of Control (LoC), undertaken by India as a retaliatory measure in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

    Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh holds a high-level meeting with state minister Manpreet Badal and senior officials. Courtesy: @capt_amarinder
    Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh held a high-level meeting with state minister Manpreet Badal and senior officials in the wake of the IAF strikes on JeM terror camps in Balakot.

    Amarinder Singh tweeted, "We are on top of the situation in wake of the Indian Air Force airstrike. Discussed all eventualities with top civil & police officials. We've put the border areas on high alert & I'll visit the area tomorrow for an on-ground assessment. I appeal to the people to remain calm."

    Punjab CM congratulated the IAF for the successful strike across the LoC. Amarinder Singh tweeted, "Great job by the Indian Air Force. The IAF Strikes have sent the much needed signal to Pakistan and the terrorists it's harbouring - don't think you can get away with acts like the Pulwama Attack. Bravo to the IAF men and my full support for the action."

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 16:50 [IST]
