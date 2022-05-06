YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab Police taking Tajinder Baggage stopped by Haryana cops, while Delhi Police file kidnapping case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 06: BJP leader, Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab police for allegedly making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity and criminal intimidation.

    The Punjab Police team taking Bagga to Mohali was stopped en route by the Haryana cops, while the Delhi Police registered a case of kidnapping.

    Punjab Police taking Tajinder Baggage stopped by Haryana cops, while Delhi Police file kidnapping case

    Last month, the Punjab Police booked Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of a resident of Mohali.

    BJP leader from Punjab and the party's national general secretary Tarun Chugh tweeted, "The Punjab police has arrested Bagga from his home. They behaved inhumanly with Bagga and his father. But remember (Arvind) Kejriwal Ji, your such acts cannot scare a true Sikh." Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra said in the morning that "more than 50 Punjab police personnel arrested Tejinder Bagga from his house.

    It seems Arvind Kejriwal has used the Punjab Police's might to silence Bagga".

    In a video posted on Twitter, he alleged that the Punjab Police was being "misused" against activists and not for maintaining law and order in the state.

    Comments

    More PUNJAB POLICE News  

    Read more about:

    punjab police bjp politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X