Punjab: Police on alert after intel input on JeM terrorists in state, moving towards Delhi

By Pti
    Chandigarh, Nov 15: The Punjab Police is on alert after its counter-intelligence wing on Thursday informed that six to seven Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists are "planning to move towards Delhi" from the state.

    Police commissioners and district police chiefs have been put on alert following the input, according to a letter issued by the Punjab Inspector General of Police (Counter Intelligence) office.

    The letter stated that "according to an input, a group of 6-7 JeM terrorists are reportedly in Punjab, India (possibly in Ferozepur area) and are planning to move towards Delhi from Punjab side." The letter has been sent to all police officials in Punjab.

    They have been asked to set up checkpoints at all important routes, conduct strict vehicle inspection and take suitable counter measures for all sensitive locations, it stated.

    The letter stated that police areas along the India-Pakistan border have been asked to coordinate with the Border Security Force (BSF). The officers have been advised to plan and implement precautionary measures to thwart any untoward incident, it said.

    PTI

