  • search
Trending Election Commission Howdy Mody
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab Police busts a module of terrorist group Khalistan Zindabad Force

    By Vishal S
    |

    Chandigarh, Sep 22: Punjab Police have reportedly busted a terrorist module and seized a seized huge cache of arms and ammunition.

    ANI reported Punjab Chief Minister’s office as stating that a terrorist module of the revived Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) has been busted.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    The module was planning to carry out a series of terr strikes across Punjab and neighbouring states. The statement further says that the KZF group was backed by Pakistan and Germany based terror group.

    “Module was conspiring to unleash series of terror strikes in Punjab and/or adjoining states. Police seized huge cache of arms including 5 AK-47 rifles,pistols, satellite phones and hand grenades. Further investigations in the case handed over to NIA,” the statement said.

    Details awaited.

    More KHALISTAN News

    Read more about:

    khalistan punjab terrorist

    Story first published: Sunday, September 22, 2019, 20:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue