Punjab police busted 28 terror modules arrested over 100 ISI terrorists in 2 years

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mohali, Dec 06: Warning Pakistan against fomenting any trouble in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said his government busted 28 terror modules and arrested over 100 ISI-backed terrorists in the last two years.

Twenty-eight terror modules were busted and more than 100 ISI-backed terrorists arrested by the Punjab police in the last two years, Singh said during an interactive session on the first day of the 'Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2019' here.

Warning Pakistan against any attempt to destabilise his state, Singh said, "Behave, or else be prepared for the consequences. Pakistan has its own problems, but I won't let them make their problems my problem."

To hit Kashmir and Punjab together ISI activates its K2 plan

"We will not let them mess around with us," he said, adding he has issued clear orders to the police to handle any internal or external threat with an iron hand.

Singh said he believed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted peace but the Pakistan Army, in its desperation to remain relevant, calls the shots and obstructs efforts for peace.

"But they have to understand that they and their country are doomed if they do not change their ways. The Pakistan army will have to 'play ball' if they have to feed their people and save their country," said Singh.

Pak minister's disclosure on Kartarpur corridor exposes their nefarious intent: Amarinder

Singh asserted his government was committed to providing a safe and stable environment to the industry for its growth.