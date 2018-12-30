Punjab panchayat poll: Voting begins amid tight security; over 8,000 candidates in fray

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Dec 30: Polling began on Sunday to elect sarpanchs and panchs for 13,276 villages in Punjab amid tight security arrangements.

All necessary arrangements have been made to hold smooth, transparent and peaceful polling. Around 8,000 candidates are in fray for the post of sarpanchs and panchs.

Around 4,363 sarpanchs and 46,754 panchs are already elected unopposed.

Though panchayat elections are not fought on party symbols, almost all candidates in fray for the posts of panch and sarpanch are backed by various parties. With the Congress cadre caught in infighting, the Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party are backing the Congress rebels in a number of panchayats.

The voting will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on Sunday and counting of votes will take place after the conclusion of polling.

As many as 13,276 sarpanchs and 83,831 panchs will be elected for 13,276 villages.

Around 1.27 crore voters will take part in the polling. The State Election Commission has set up 17,268 polling booths and 86,340 personnel are deputed on duty.

Facts and figures of Punjab panchayat poll today:

Voters: 1,27,87,395

Male: 66,88,245

Female: 60,66,245

Third gender: 97

17,268 Polling booths

86,340 Poll staff

13,276 Posts of Sarpanch

22,801 In fray

4,363 Elected unopposed

83,831 Posts of panch

67,960 In fray

46754 Elected unopposed