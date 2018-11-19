  • search

Punjab on high alert after Nirankari Bhavan attack

    Chandigarh, Nov 19: Punjab Police issues on Monday high alert after the attack at Nirankari Bhavan, all districts put on high alert. Maximum force to be deployed at all vulnerable places and special nakas to be set up.

    A scene at the Nirankari Bhawan, where two men on a motorcycle reportedly threw a grenade during a religious ceremony, in Rajasansi village near Amritsar, Punjab, Sunday, Nov 18, 2018. (PTI Photo)
    All vehicles to be checked properly including two-wheelers. Three people were killed and at least 20 others were injured in the blast at the Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar's Adliwal village on Sunday.

    Also Read | Nirankari Bhawan attack: Punjab govt announces Rs 50 lakh reward for info on suspects

    Meanwhile, the Punjab police helpline 181 has been set up for information on the blast. NIA team surveying blast site since Sunday night.

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 12:49 [IST]
