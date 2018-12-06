Punjab on high alert after Kashmir terrorist Zakir Musa is spotted

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 6: The spotting of dreaded terrorist, Zakir Musa in Punjab has led to the agencies declaring a high alert in the Ferozepur and Bhatinda regions. Musa was spotted wearing a Sikh turban.

    The state has been in a state of high alert since intelligence inputs suggested the rise of Khalistan militancy in the state. Three weeks back there was also a grenade attack in Amritsar, which is said to be the handiwork of Khalistan terrorists.

    It may be recalled that the intelligence had suggested that Musa had slipped out of Jammu and Kashmir and entered Punjab. He is believed to be helping some Khalistan modules set up bases. The Punjab Police had put up wanted posters relating to Musa.

    Recently, Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat had warned about the rise of Khalistan militancy in the state.

    He had said that attempts were being made to revive insurgency in Punjab. He also cautioned that if prompt action was not taken, then the situation could spiral out of control.

    zakir musa terrorist khalistan terrorists punjab police bipin rawat khalistan

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 9:39 [IST]
