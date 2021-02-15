Punjab reports first suspected case of bird flu, samples sent to Bhopal for confirmation

Chandigarh, Feb 15: The fate of 9,222 candidates will be known on February 17, as counting of votes is taken up in Punjab Municipal Corporation Election where traditional rivals BJP, Congress and the main opposition in the state, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have contested polls.

Though the village panchayat elections are not fought on party symbols, panels are fielded by political parties or local leaders.

A total of 9,222 candidates are in the fray for the elections to 2,302 wards of eight municipal corporations of Abohar, Bathinda Batala, Kapurthala, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga, 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

Of the total candidates, 2,832 are independents, 2,037 from the ruling Congress while 1,569 are SAD nominees. The BJP, AAP and BSP fielded 1,003, 1,606 and 160 candidates, respectively.

The SAD and the BJP fought the elections separately after the former walked out of the National Democratic Alliance over the farm laws issue last year.

Over 70 per cent voting was recorded in the elections to over hundred civic bodies in Punjab on Sunday amid stray incidents of skirmishes at some places.