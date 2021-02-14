Punjab Municipal Election 2021: Polling for 117 urban local bodies begins

Punjab reports first suspected case of bird flu, samples sent to Bhopal for confirmation

Chandigarh, Feb 14: Voting for Punjab local body elections underway in Ludhiana on Sunday.

The voting for elections to eight municipal corporations of Abohar, Bathinda, Batala, Kapurthala, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state will be held on February 14 from 8 am till 4 pm.

A total of 9,222 candidates are in the fray for 2,302 wards.

Out of the total candidates, 2,832 are contesting as independents, 2,037 are of the ruling Congress and 1,569 of the Akali Dal.

The number of candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Aam Aadmi Party and the BSP are 1,003, 1,606 and 160 respectively.

The official spokesperson of the State Election Commission said it has set up 4,102 polling stations and out of which, 1,708 have been declared as sensitive and 861 as hypersensitive.

The spokesperson said every voter who enters the polling station before 4 pm will have the right to vote.

The counting of votes will take place on February 17. The State Election Commission has also announced February 14 and 17 as dry days. Around 7,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been deployed for voting. A total of 25,010 employees have also been deputed.