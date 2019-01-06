  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 6: Punjab MLA Sukhpal Khaira has resigned from the primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party. Khaira in his resignation alleged that the AAP has 'totally deviated' from the ideology and principles on which it was formed.

    Khaira was suspended in November last year for indulging in "anti-party" activities and continuously attacked the central and state party leadership.

    Punjab MLA Sukhpal Khaira resigns from primary membership of AAP
    Punjab MLA Sukhpal Khaira.ANI Image

    On Thursday, Senior Advocate HS Phoolka resigned from AAP. Phoolka who has been fighting cases for victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots said on Friday that following the 2012 movement, AAP should not have been formed.

    Also Read | HS Phoolka resigns from AAP

    Khaira had been leading a group of eight dissident legislators who had revolted against the party after he was removed from the post of the Leader of Opposition in July. Thereafter, they had set up a parallel adhoc political affairs committee. The rebel group has been seeking autonomy for the state unit, which they say was being controlled by the Delhi leadership.

    Sunday, January 6, 2019, 14:01 [IST]
