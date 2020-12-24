YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab lifts night curfew in view of Christmas celebrations

    By
    |

    Chandigarh, Dec 24: The Punjab government lifted the coronavirus curfew for Thursday night in view of the Christmas celebrations.

    Punjab lifts night curfew in view of Christmas celebrations

    The government had impose the night curfew in the state to check the spread of coronavirus earlier this month.

    In a tweet, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the curfew will be lifted on Thursday night to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

    He further said the night curfew will be lifted from December 25 to 27 in Fatehgarh Sahib in view of the Shaheedi Jor Mela. Shaheedi Jor Mela is held every year to mark the martyrdom of two sons of the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh.

    More PUNJAB News

    Read more about:

    punjab christmas

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X