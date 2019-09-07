Punjab Govt bans telecast of TV serial Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush amid protests

Chandigarh, Sep 07: Amid protests over the new mythological show Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, the Punjab Government on Saturday banned the telecast of the serial.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered immediate ban by respective District Commissioners on the telecast of the TV serial 'Ram-Siya Ke Luv-Kush', ANI reported.

The Valmiki community of Punjab staged a protest on Saturday against the telecast of Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush for allegedly representing disfigured facts. The community had given a Bandh Call for September 7 demanding to withdraw airing of TV serial.

"It is very unfortunate that the serial has been produced with disfigured facts and without going into the historical facts. The telecast of the serial has hurt the sentiments of the entire Valmiki community. During the protest, only the markets will be shut. We don't want to interrupt with the normal functioning of schools, hospitals or ambulance," one of the protestors, Akshay Raj, told ANI.

"A call for peaceful Bandh has been called for September 7 to express resentment for not taking any action against the TV channel despite giving a memorandum to the district administration. We demand the withdrawal of the show from airing," Raj added.

The Deputy Commissioners-cum-District Magistrates of Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr had on September 6 ordered to suspend the screening of a TV serial, 'Ram Siya Ke Luv-Kush', being aired on the Color channel

The orders have come after Bhagwan Valmiki Tiger Force, All-India Action Committee and Sri Guru Ravidas Tiger Force gave a call for bandh on September 7 in view of alleged derogatory remarks against Bhagwan Valmiki.