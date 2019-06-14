  • search
    Punjab: Fire breaks out at 3 garment factories in Ludhiana

    Ludhiana, June 14: A massive fire broke out in three garment factories in Punjab's Ludhiana early on Friday. The incident occurred at Noorwala road in the city, news agency ANI reported.

    Sixteen fire tenders were present at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continued.

    Cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

    No casualties have been reported so far.

    Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 9:56 [IST]
