COVID-19: Punjab to lift curfew on Monday, lockdown extended till May 31

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Chandigarh, May 16: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday evening said the coronavirus lockdown in the state will continue till May 31, though his government will lift the curfew restrictions.

“From May 18, there will be no curfew in the state. But the lockdown will be there till May 31,” said the chief minister.

He further indicated the resumption of limited public transport services from May 18. He said the state government will announce more relaxations from May 18 but sought support of people in containing the COVID-19 spread in the state.

“I will allow the opening of maximum shops and small businesses from May 18,” the CM said. The CM, however, said educational institutions will remain closed.

Singh said his government has suggested the Centre to resume air, railways and inter-state bus services with reduced capacity. However, the state is not in favour of resumption of teaching in educational institutions till May 31.

Other suggestions of the state government, listed by the chief minister, include allowing shops to open in all market and market complexes in a staggered manner, resumption of industry and construction activities in urban areas without any restriction, as well as permitting e-commerce for all commodities.