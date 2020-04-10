Punjab extends lockdown till May 1

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Amritsar, Apr 10: Punjab has decided to extend the lockdown in the state until May 1. After Odisha, Punjab became the second state to officially announce the extension of the lockdown beyond April 15, the day the 21 day lockdown period ends.

The decision was taken following a meeting of the Cabinet that was held earlier today.

During the meeting it was decided that the state would remain under lockdown until April 30.

Earlier Punjab Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh had said during a news conference that he felt that the lockdown and curfew should continue in view of the increased number of positive coronavirus cases in the state.

The number of positive coronavirus cases will increase as it is happening across the world and even in India. How can Punjab be isolated from it. We have contained the pandemic to some level as compared to other states. But this will spread. We have kept our contingency plan ready, he also said.