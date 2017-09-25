Punjab drug menace: PGI survey shows real numbers of opioid addicts

A fresh political controversy over Punjab's drugs problem broke out this month after a study by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh which revealed estimates of the numbers of opioid addicts.

According to the study, while 22 lakh Punjabis are addicted to alcohol and 16 lakh to tobacco, less than 1 per cent may be hooked on drugs. The single most common substance used is alcohol (22 lakh), followed by tobacco (16 lakh).

The study team surveyed 6,398 households in all 22 Punjab districts, picking 22 cities and 22 villages in each district. The total number of respondents was 13,295, the age group 11 to 60 years.

The figures however contradict Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's claimed while addressing a gathering in Chandigarh in 2012 that 70 per cent of Punjab's youth were hooked to drugs.

Earlier on May 5, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had set up a two-member committee to prepare a de-addiction and rehabilitation plan for drug addicts in the state.

The committee has been set up after studying the outreach model suggested by an eminent American drug therapist and consultant.

Amarinder has asked the two-member committee, comprising Principal Secretary, Medical Education and Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, to work closely with PGI specialists to develop a focused strategy to strengthen the states network of drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres.

