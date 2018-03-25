Punjab drug menace: 40 kg Heroin recovered in Ludhiana

As much as 40 kilograms of contraband substance Heroin was seized from Ludhiana, Punjab, on Sunday and one person was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF). Narcotics being seized from the law enforcement agencies in Punjab make headlines almost on a regular basis.

Much of the drugs in Punjab comes from across the border, with Afghanistan having become one of the largest opium producers in the world. Several studies indicate that large number of youths are addicted to drugs in Punjab, politicians though vehemently deny it.

In February this year, the Border Security Force (BSF) gunned down a Pakistani smuggler and recovered 10 Kg heroin in Punjab's Ferozepur sector.

On February 10, a Pakistani smuggler was killed while another was caught as BSF jawans thwarted an attempt to smuggle in heroin into the country through the Abohar sector in Punjab.

Last year in December, the BSF confiscated about 55 kg heroin worth Rs 5 crore in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

OneIndia News

