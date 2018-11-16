Punjab Diwali Bumper Lottery Result 2018 winner list: Check here

  • search

By Simran Kashyap
    Chandigarh, Nov 16: The Punjab Diwali Bumper Lottery Result 2018 winner list has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    There could have been some technical issues as a large number of people were trying to access the website. However the website appears to be fine and the results could be found there as well. Those who want to check the winning number can log in to punjablottery.in.

    Punjab Diwali Bumper Lottery Winners 2018 Full List:

    • 1st Prize: Rs 1.50Crore - B 936134, A 034493
    • 2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh - B 894477, B 735467, B 621846, B 327740, A 793031
    • 3rd Prize: Rs 2.5 lakh - B 884960, A 766713, A 229942, A 313371, A 193834, B 797065, A 438445, B 202660, B 934196, B 323589, A 735416, B 414261, B 532591, A 440489, A 343996, B 110764, A 594292, B 132723, B 123088, A 336486
    Story first published: Friday, November 16, 2018, 7:11 [IST]
